"Copy Link to Highlight" on Android
-
bookworm3894
When I select an area in a web page that I want to link to, I do not see an option to copy link to highlight. I am using the Mobile app on Android. I found iOS instructions but nothing for Android. Is this feature available on Android?
-
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
Mark the text you want to copy and highlight. On the popup, click "Share." Copy the link directly from the share menu copy icon.
You will also see a setting under "copy without link" if you want to copy and share the text only.
-
bookworm3894
@Veddu thank you so much! I knew there was something I was missing.