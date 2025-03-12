Since around February 2025 sites no longer show the desktop version, even when "Desktop Site" is selected. Initially I deleted the old version and installed an earlier one (V7.0.3505.165) and disabled auto updates. This restored the desktop view to normal.

I own quite a few Android devices and most of them have updated themselves meaning that more and more devices are no longer showing the desktop view. It seems to affect at least three android browsers that I've tried, Vivaldi (my main browser), Opera and Chrome.

Experimenting a little, I realised that I generally have "Developer options" turned on, and I mostly use this to set the "Smallest width" to a high value which shrinks the size of my icons to a more comfortable size and allows me to see more of the menus at once. I prefer everything with a Smallest width of 605. If I set this to 595, the desktop view is restored, above 600, I only see the mobile version of websites.

Any chance of giving some sort of "Force desktop" in all circumstances option that would override this behaviour and force desktop view no matter what please? I know the difference between 595 and 600 isn't huge but above 600 shrinks Gboard down to a much smaller size meaning it takes up less screen estate.

I am please I've found the cause though, it was starting to annoy me intensely!