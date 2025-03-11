Mouse sluggish in Vivaldi with Radeon RX 9070 XT
Just slapped this bad boy in my system today and noticed that mouse becomes sluggish like it's moving at 60Hz compared to rest of desktop running at 240Hz. Works fine in Firefox, but in Vivaldi, the moment I open it, it's smooth, but then a second later, it looks like Vivaldi's window blinks slightly and mouse becomes sluggish. If I just minimize it, mouse is smooth again, maximize it again, sluggish feeling.
I did have GeForce prior and I did DDU driver cleanup, Firefox was fine before and now, Vivaldi was fine before, but isn't now.
mib2berlin Soprano
@rejzor
Hi, you cant compare with Firefox, it's a completely different system and render engine.
Chromium would be the best to compare but you can test in other Chromium browsers.
Disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages to test, restart Vivaldi is needed.
@mib2berlin Um, yes I can, to show that nothing changed for Firefox, but something has for Vivaldi when I switched from NVIDIA to AMD.
Further info:
- disabling HW acceleration changed nothing
- mouse only becomes sluggish when Vivaldi window is maximized (not full screen, just maximized across entire desktop), if I make it smaller than desktop, mouse returns back to normal smoothness
- every time mouse feel changes, I see slight flicker in the entire Vivaldi's interface that lasts for a fraction of a second and it's barely visible
Looks like if refresh rate is being changed the moment I open Vivaldi in full desktop, but changes again when I make it smaller into a smaller window on desktop.
mib2berlin Soprano
@rejzor
It's like it still work on Linux but it doesn't if I reboot to Windows.
If it work in Chromium but not in Vivaldi it is a Vivaldi bug and it make sense to report it to the bug tracker.
If you get the same in Chromium it is a Chromium bug.
Anyway, does AMD create profiles like Nvidia?
I remember users report browser profiles in GPU settings break Vivaldi, VSync was an issue in the past too.
Will check if I find something om my AMD system but I have only the internal GPU.
Do you have any chrome://flags enabled?
Cheers, mib
EDIT: You can try to enable/disable vivaldi://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization
Sometimes enable work sometimes disable.