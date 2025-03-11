@rejzor

It's like it still work on Linux but it doesn't if I reboot to Windows.

If it work in Chromium but not in Vivaldi it is a Vivaldi bug and it make sense to report it to the bug tracker.

If you get the same in Chromium it is a Chromium bug.

Anyway, does AMD create profiles like Nvidia?

I remember users report browser profiles in GPU settings break Vivaldi, VSync was an issue in the past too.

Will check if I find something om my AMD system but I have only the internal GPU.

Do you have any chrome://flags enabled?

Cheers, mib

EDIT: You can try to enable/disable vivaldi://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization

Sometimes enable work sometimes disable.