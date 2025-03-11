120 Hz got disabled
Hey I'm using a 120 Hz laptop, and I've found out that for some reason, Vivaldi was now rendering at 60 Hz.
MAYBE the reason was that my laptop went to battery saver mode, which may made Vivaldi to render at 60 Hz, but didn't reverted to 120 Hz when the battery saver turned off
This 60 Hz happened as well as webpages, dragging tabs around and scrolling in the settings.
Restarting Vivaldi simply worked to fix the issue. Btw going in and out of fullscreen didn't work
7.2.3621.41 (Version officielle) (64 bits), Intel Arc Graphics, ASUS Vivobook S