Maybe a little tip if you have uBO Lite installed (and Vivaldis blocker still active too), but YouTube detects an AdBlocker or produces other glitches: Click on the shield-icon in your address-bar (on the left) and disable the Vivaldi integrated AdBlocker at least for the YouTube website. uBO Lite, however, should be set to "complete filtering" for YouTube.

If you keep Vivaldi's internal blocker active parallelly, YT detects it; with only uBO Lite active, it seems to work fine for now. Theoretically, if you use a 3rd party Ad Blocking Extension anyway, it should also be ok to disable the internal blocker entirely because you don't need two things doing basically the same stuff.

Oh and of course I need to mention the little disclaimer, that using AdBlocker on YouTube is against their ToS, so of course you should watch the ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium instead.