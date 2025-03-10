The adblocker doesn't work on YouTube
I was watching a youtube video with Vivaldi 7.2.3621.41 (Version officielle) (64 bits) and i noticed that i got an ad even though I've set vivaldi to block ads and trackers on youtube.com. Reloading the page did nothing, as well as disabling and reenabling the ad/tracker blocker even though it says it blocked 21 ads on the website and 15 trackers
Internal adblocker is weak
Try using uBlock Origin Lite
@iAN-CooG but what i like with the internal adblocker is that i can set it to be disabled by default, and I'll enable on a site-per-site basis just by clicking at the top left, and from my quite extensive research into uBlock Origin Lite, it can't do that
by the way I just noticed that on the Android version I can add and remove ad and tracking blocking lists like EasyList, but I can't find that feature anywhere in the Vivaldi Windows app?
@WodnerPie said in The adblocker doesn't work on YouTube:
You can do it in desktop too, press the Manage Sources button in Settings > Privacy > Tracker and Ad Blocking > Manage Sources.
But there is no point, Vivaldi's ad blocker can't load filters from uBO or Adguard.
It doesn't support the needed syntax to block "advanced" ads like YouTube's.
YouTube's ads have... evolved and Vivaldi's adblocker hasn't.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@electryon said in The adblocker doesn't work on YouTube:
Yes. Nagging ads on Youtube are such horror.
I do not use YT on Android, only on Desktop where i can block YT ads with uBlockOrigin.
In Android Newpipe is the way.
Look this post:
In uBO Lite in the settings:
@WodnerPie Youtube is very hard to block ads, they have figured most of them out, I would try extensions until you find one that works for you.
Whatever Brave Browser is doing about youtube ads, Vivaldi needs to copy.
They don't seem to have a problem.
WerewolfAX Supporters
Maybe a little tip if you have uBO Lite installed (and Vivaldis blocker still active too), but YouTube detects an AdBlocker or produces other glitches: Click on the shield-icon in your address-bar (on the left) and disable the Vivaldi integrated AdBlocker at least for the YouTube website. uBO Lite, however, should be set to "complete filtering" for YouTube.
If you keep Vivaldi's internal blocker active parallelly, YT detects it; with only uBO Lite active, it seems to work fine for now. Theoretically, if you use a 3rd party Ad Blocking Extension anyway, it should also be ok to disable the internal blocker entirely because you don't need two things doing basically the same stuff.
Oh and of course I need to mention the little disclaimer, that using AdBlocker on YouTube is against their ToS, so of course you should watch the ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium instead.
@WerewolfAX This worked for me, thank you!
WerewolfAX Supporters
@delbruck You're welcome! Glad I could help!
JanosSarkezi
best tip ever ... i have ublock original installed and activated the blocking feature yesterday. Suddenly today youtube started detecting an adblocker. Disabling vivaldi's internal blocker and let ublock do its thing solved it for me too
Said:
best tip ever ... i have ublock original installed and activated the blocking feature yesterday.
It is not a tip at all. It's what you should always do.
Either use uBO or use the built-in blocker. Never both simultaneously.
And the same goes for those who use uBOL or Adguard.
To be clear, this is as ridiculous and stupid as running Windows Defender and Avast antivirus at the same time.
@barbudo2005 said in The adblocker doesn't work on YouTube:
running Windows Defender and Avast antivirus at the same time
You don't seem to know it, but windows defender is a minimal AV that works only when there is no other AV installed. Once you install another AV, Defender leaves the control to the AV and doesn't do anything. So yes, in Windows you can have Defender and Avast at the same time, like on my 2 computers, Avast free is way faster and better than defender.
barbudo2005
Said:
You don't seem to know it...
You are right, since I stopped using Avast free and I stayed only with Defender, since in many forums it is currently commented that it is as good as any other antivirus.
Said:
... , but windows defender is a minimal AV that works only when there is no other AV installed.
Clearly my comment was referring to the situation where both would work together, which is the case of two adblockers running together.
That is to say, to think that by running 2 you get a better result than by running only one, when it is clearly the opposite.
@JanosSarkezi oh well youtube is constantly detecting my Vivaldi adblocker, but it always just lets me close the panel with the X button at the top right
WerewolfAX Supporters
@barbudo2005 said in The adblocker doesn't work on YouTube:
It is not a tip at all. It's what you should always do.
... also saves system resources by still giving you the same results
No wonder, both filters use mostly the same blocklists/rulesets too.