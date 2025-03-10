Let me know a simple app to make own website
-
privatefamily
-
Hello, good day! I would like to find a Windows app for a simple making my own website or a blog without a knowledge of coding !
-
the app must be free and it’s better an open source one.
Thanks
-
-
Don't look for a windows app but use open source for doing that. Recommend you to setup a wordpress instance. Not that hard to do.
-
@privatefamily you can have a vivaldi.net community blog
-
privatefamily
I have tried Wordpress it is too difficult for me, I have tried tutorial and also other extensions that have to make it easy,
but no, completely not for me, if for you it is alright then alright, you may use it , but for me it is too complicated and full broken thing, maybe I am too tough for that kind of environment.
- I was using one app on windows , it quite not bad, but I lost the name of it a while ago, since use to reinstall the system for another one
-
"RocketCake is a free website builder software for creating responsive websites.
For beginners and professional web developers.
No coding required."
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@privatefamily Try Wordpress.
-
@privatefamily, if Wordpress is too complicated for you, use Bear Blog, it's an very simple Blog which use Markdown to edit. Easy like writing a post in this Forum. FOSS, sign in, edit, publish, period.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@privatefamily I still use WebPlus X8 for all of my websites. No coding is needed, and the page layout tools are just like using a DTP program or Wordprocessor.
The program is now obsolete, but if you can find a legitimate copy on E-bay it might suit your needs. Take care to avoid cracked versions, and buy a genuine used copy that someone no longer needs.