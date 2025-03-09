Hi Vivaldi community,

I recently switched to Vivaldi, and I'm enjoying the browser's flexibility and features. One functionality I'm trying to set up is having the address bar automatically receive focus whenever I open a new window or tab.

In Safari, this happens by default, allowing me to immediately start typing a URL or search query without having to click the address bar first.

Is there a built-in setting for this in Vivaldi, or perhaps a keyboard shortcut I'm missing? If not directly available in settings, is there a way to accomplish this through custom modifications?

Thanks in advance for any guidance!