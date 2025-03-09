How to automatically focus the address bar when opening a new window or tab?
Hi Vivaldi community,
I recently switched to Vivaldi, and I'm enjoying the browser's flexibility and features. One functionality I'm trying to set up is having the address bar automatically receive focus whenever I open a new window or tab.
In Safari, this happens by default, allowing me to immediately start typing a URL or search query without having to click the address bar first.
Is there a built-in setting for this in Vivaldi, or perhaps a keyboard shortcut I'm missing? If not directly available in settings, is there a way to accomplish this through custom modifications?
Thanks in advance for any guidance!
Pesala Ambassador
@burke57 That is already the default. Have you changed it?
Settings, Tabs, Tab HandlingFocus Page Content on New Tab
@Pesala Thanks for this feedback!
I figured I has changed something somewhere. In my early explorations of the settings tab I must have adjusted that.
I am only a week in to using Vivaldi as my default browser, so I just reset all the settings to their defaults to undo any uninformed adjustments I have made.