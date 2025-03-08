Have Vivaldi set as default search engine on Android
Hey, it would be awesome if Vivaldi was able to be the default search engine in Android (i.e. the unremovable bar at the bottom of the home screen)
Why not use directly the search engine's app? Because when searching and opening links with it, I've found none that lets the user open the links in the default browser, meaning that they will always make you open the links in the search engine's browser which does not have all the features that Vivaldi, without even mentioning that it makes the user have two browser at the same time, which is not something that PC has to do
Vivaldi even has its own widget for the home screen that makes the user search with the default Vivaldi search engine they've selected, so I guess the lower bar should really just replicate that tbh
Strange ... i was able to remove it and replace it with a Vivaldi search box. Must be only unremovable on some devices.
JuniperDixon
What launcher are you using? I use Nova Launcher and I'm pretty sure it can do what you're asking. I think it's a limitation of the default launchers (pixel launcher, samsung, etc)
@JuniperDixon My Samsung works fine, thank you.
@JuniperDixon I'm using the Pixel launcher, yes, this is why I can't remove the search bar. But it doesn't eliminate the fact that Vivaldi can 100% make its app compatible with being a default search engine