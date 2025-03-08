Hey, it would be awesome if Vivaldi was able to be the default search engine in Android (i.e. the unremovable bar at the bottom of the home screen)

Why not use directly the search engine's app? Because when searching and opening links with it, I've found none that lets the user open the links in the default browser, meaning that they will always make you open the links in the search engine's browser which does not have all the features that Vivaldi, without even mentioning that it makes the user have two browser at the same time, which is not something that PC has to do

Vivaldi even has its own widget for the home screen that makes the user search with the default Vivaldi search engine they've selected, so I guess the lower bar should really just replicate that tbh