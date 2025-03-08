I've noticed something strange and it's been happening for some time now but out of the blue, my browser logs me out of my Google accounts. It doesn't happen every time, but it seems to happen randomly.

Even though I've set my preferences to avoid deleting cookies and other data when I clear my browsing history, it still logs me out occasionally. It's been happening for a while now, and I just can't figure out why.

Could it be because I Am deleting "data stored" things? but I've been doing that for a long time anyway and again it happens randomly. Most likely it is that because I just did it yesterday and my accounts were logged out. When I'm in that setting I avoid the importance stuff that could be related to good and I never delete those yet it seems to log me out, but it's not every time when I clear "sorted data" in "site settings" just randomly

Would appreciate some help on this