I propose a feature for adding command chains in the speed dial. That way command chains can be executed very effective with only one click in the speed dial.

With the current implementation, only custom menu item or mouse gesture are available for mouse only.

Actually, to achieve this, the current bookmarks should support command: prefix in the URL field, before the actual command or chain name. As is currently case with javascript: for bookmarklets.

What fellows Vivaldians think about this feature?