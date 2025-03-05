Toolbar | Extensions
My current version is 7.1.3570.58. I don’t know when it started. There is a bug. When I choose to customize the toolbar and put the extension button on the tab bar, it cannot be displayed. But in my customized toolbar interface, you can see that I have placed it on the tab bar, and I have marked the icon with a red circle. This is a bug, please fix it.
Pesala Ambassador
@tomhomr No such issue here. Try updating to the latest Snapshot.
@Pesala
As I said before, I am already on the latest version. I also recorded a GIF of this situation to show it, I hope you can understand my expression.
@tomhomr It looks like you created a test profile to record that GIF (given that you were using a mod to combine the address bar and tab bar in the first screenshot). Did you have any extensions installed and hidden during the test?
If there are no extensions installed, the extension toolbar won't show up in the toolbar. And if there are no hidden extensions, the puzzle piece icon won't show up.
I am unable to reproduce the problem here unless I don't have any extensions installed.
GIF showing the expected behavior:
@nomadic said in Guide | V 7 | User Interface:
否则
Thanks for the tip, I've found the problem now. First of all, for some unknown reason, my extensions have disappeared since then. In addition, in the settings, you can make the following selections regarding the extended display method. Thank you very much for your testing and patient answers.