Windscribe VPN doen't work
I tried to listen at France TV from Montreal, Quebec with Windscribe VPN. It works with Safari but not with Vivaldi. France TV display a note saying they don't have rights to stream in USA but VPN is set with a french server.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ClaudeRobillard I do not own a Windscribe VPN account.
Is Windscribe VPN set as a real VPN network connection? Or is this a extension?
Perhaps you could disable in Settings → Privacy
- Tracking Prevention → Broadcast IP
- Google Services → DNS Help to Solve Navigation Errors
Does that fix it?
Could be that the TV provider has a list of VPN servers, detects and block you.
derDay Supporters
@ClaudeRobillard
can you provide a link?
DoctorG: I did what you suggest, but with no result. My VPN is not an extension but a standalone app that always worked well with Chrome (I am new on Vivaldi)
What is strange is that my VPN also works with Safari, that means that the provider doesn't block Windscribe.
@ClaudeRobillard Try to remove the cookies and site data too (padlock in urlbar). Maybe they saved the country informations there.
Thanks everybody. I found the solution. My standalone VPN was correctly set to "France", but I didn't have noticed that I also have the VPN as an extension that was set in North America.
After setting extension to France, everything becomes OK.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ClaudeRobillard said in Windscribe VPN doen't work:
My standalone VPN was correctly set to "France", but I didn't have noticed that I also have the VPN as an extension that was set in North America.
Double? You wanted to be super-duper private?
Or did you forgot which extensions you ran in Vivaldi?
Well, now you solved it. Good.