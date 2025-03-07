Hi,

The 'delete' icon on each of the speed dials configured is too easily hit when trying to open a speed dial. I've accidentally deleted a few of them!

Could you make the 'delete' icon much smaller and further into the corner.

Also, the ADD NEW "+" speed dial icon could be 1/4 the size of the other speed dial icons.

Thanks for a great browser, am enjoying it over Firefox, albeit I have customized it to look and act like Firefox especially the left side bookmarks column and tabs etc.

Ian.