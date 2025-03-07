Solved Speed dial 'delete' icon size and Add New '+' size
-
IanSJohnston
Hi,
The 'delete' icon on each of the speed dials configured is too easily hit when trying to open a speed dial. I've accidentally deleted a few of them!
Could you make the 'delete' icon much smaller and further into the corner.
Also, the ADD NEW "+" speed dial icon could be 1/4 the size of the other speed dial icons.
Thanks for a great browser, am enjoying it over Firefox, albeit I have customized it to look and act like Firefox especially the left side bookmarks column and tabs etc.
Ian.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@IanSJohnston
Hi, you can disable the delete button in Settings > Startpage, same for the + button.
I never hit the delete button by accident but I use it often,
I don't need the + so I disabled this one.
Cheers, mib
-
Pesala Ambassador
@IanSJohnston After removing the Add Speed Dial button, you can double-click the background, or right-click to add a new speed dial to the Start Page.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pesala said in Speed dial 'delete' icon size and Add New '+' size:
After removing the Add Speed Dial button
Mouse-only. keyboard users have no chance to add a new entry.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests
-
Ppafflick marked this topic as a question
-
Ppafflick has marked this topic as solved