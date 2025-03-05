I don't consider 1 bookmark suggestion followed by a bunch of search provider suggestions as "Prioritizing Bookmarks". My understanding of the word bookmarks is that it is the plural form. That would imply more than 1 suggestion when I have many bookmarks that could fall under the first few characters I type.

And why are the search provider suggestions prioritized over history? Give us back the option to choose the priority order. It was a very useful and unique feature. The omnibar is what Chrome does.

Cleaning my cache removes the metrics for the algorithm so I am starting from scratch each time