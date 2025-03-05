More address field work and a minor Chromium bump – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.34
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot, the address field gets more love and we have a small bump to the lastest Chromium stable version.
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
derDay Supporters
Yay!!
My email labels are back
Thanks @gmg
gmg Vivaldi Team
@TbGbe
Wonderful. Thanks for the help
sjudenim Supporters
I don't consider 1 bookmark suggestion followed by a bunch of search provider suggestions as "Prioritizing Bookmarks". My understanding of the word bookmarks is that it is the plural form. That would imply more than 1 suggestion when I have many bookmarks that could fall under the first few characters I type.
And why are the search provider suggestions prioritized over history? Give us back the option to choose the priority order. It was a very useful and unique feature. The omnibar is what Chrome does.
Cleaning my cache removes the metrics for the algorithm so I am starting from scratch each time
Also not a fan of having the Ominbar drop down sitting on top of the address field now while we type. It's not clear with some themes and seems pointless. Removing the
topvalue as well as the
paddingfrom
.below .OmniDropdownis just cleaner
In the last snapshot and in this snapshot, I've gotten a couple crashes related to the bookmark dropdown menu.
It seems to be related to typing in 'Find in All Folders' search filter for adding a new bookmark. I haven't tested it much, but maybe it's when typing too fast. It also lists a bunch of extensions, so maybe it has to do with that.
The browser crashes with a message, but doesn't create a crash report.
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'height')
at ys.render (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:298811)
at Lc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:529453)
at Sc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:529251)
at gp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:572722)
at fs (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:560755)
at Os (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:560683)
at ds (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:560546)
at os (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:557353)
at cs (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:557742)
at jo (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:498684)
Anybody else have the same issue? I'll test more later when I'm not at work and file a bug report.
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@sjudenim: Did you try disabling search suggestions in Prefs/Search/Allow search Suggestions?
supermurs Supporters
What a lovely rabbit! ️
I will upgrade and test this version in the morning.
@olli: well, last week I told Ruari, didn't I
This snapshot randomly responds extremely slowly (usually when opening a new tab – the browser freezes for 20-40 seconds).
Internal Task Manager is also showing 103-111% CPU usage for the Browser process, and Process Explorer is showing constant ~4.1-4.4% CPU usage for the topmost vivaldi.exe process (Ryzen 5900X CPU – 24 threads, so 4.167% is roughly 100% of a single CPU thread).
Windows 11 24H2.
[Address bar] Increase recent typed history drop-down to 20 items (VB-114631)
How does one disable typed history completely?
Give us back the option to choose the priority order.
Hear hear!
-
sjudenim Supporters
No because I still want them, I just don't want them to be the top priority
@ugly
Possibly related with an initial crash in the same snapshots, opening bookmarks in either a tab or side panel never scroll to the previous accessed (highlighted) location, opening instead at the top of the bookmark folder hierarchy.
My labels came back for me, but then they disappeared again.
Unfortunately, I'm not sure when it happened. I did have that crash I mentioned above. That's the only time I restarted the browser since upgrading to this snapshot.
[Address bar] Increase recent typed history drop-down to 20 items (VB-114631)
That's a little better, but why is there any restriction on the number of items on the drop-down?
And, can you give a little love to the search bar and give it 20 items on its typed-item drop-down, too?
-
It would be nice if Vivaldi can add a dedicated history drop down button instead of other hacks.