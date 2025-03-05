So I am working on extension where part of functionality allows creating a new tab.

The issue I faced with is that when I create a new tab using chrome api like this:

chrome.tabs.create({});

It creates a new blank page ( chrome://newtab ), even if in settings you have Start page specified (probably because start page address is chrome://vivaldi-webui/startpage ).

Also, if there's an extension which overrides blank page - it will be shown instead of Start page (with unticked "Controlled by extension").