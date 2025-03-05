New tab created by extension
shchalexander
So I am working on extension where part of functionality allows creating a new tab.
The issue I faced with is that when I create a new tab using chrome api like this:
chrome.tabs.create({});
It creates a new blank page (
chrome://newtab), even if in settings you have Start page specified (probably because start page address is
chrome://vivaldi-webui/startpage).
Also, if there's an extension which overrides blank page - it will be shown instead of Start page (with unticked "Controlled by extension").
So the question is - if there's a way within extension to understand what should new tab display?
Other chrome based browsers do not provide such thing and their default start page overrides empty
chrome://newtab(no actual blank page with no content)
@shchalexander Unfortunately there is no way for extensions to tell if they are running in chrome or vivaldi, or what the homepage is.
If in other browsers it generates a usable page but not in vivaldi. It sounds like this is a bug. Please report it using the bug reporter mentioned at https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can also attach any logs or further info.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB- or VAB-). Thanks.
shchalexander
@LonM
Here are some examples of what I am talking about:
-
New tab should be "Start page"
New tab should be forced to URL
New tab with extension override with enabled and disabled checkbox
Best Regards,
Aliaksandr
@shchalexander Thank you. reported as bug VB-114715.