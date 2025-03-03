Speed problems and certificates
Vivaldi is amazing for customization and I love it, but I’ve noticed that many websites load very slowly. Especially when it comes to sites with security measures, they tend to show errors easily. Additionally, it sometimes has issues with digital certificates that work fine in other browsers.
My personal opinion: I think that despite these inconveniences, Vivaldi remains a very interesting choice for those who value customization, although it’s important to keep these drawbacks in mind if speed and compatibility are crucial for you.
mib2berlin Soprano
@jdl
Hi, I cant say anything about certificates but all pages I use load and work exactly like in other Chromium browser like Edge, Opera for example.
If you use the Vivaldi ad blocker it could be one of the lists break pages but this would not change loading times.
Do you have some examples of such pages?
Cheers, mib
yngve Vivaldi Team
@jdl said in Speed problems and certificates:
it sometimes has issues with digital certificates that work fine in other browsers
Do you mean that Vivaldi reports certificates as Revoked, when others doesn't?
For example, I went to the Githb page to get a token, in screenshot one is how it loads in Chrome. In screenshot 2 is how it loads in vivaldi.
Things like this happen to me more often than I would like.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@jdl Unrelated to (SSL/TLS) certificates, at least.
I suggest you try out the Troubleshooting Steps
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jdl Took some search to see its is https://github.com/settings/personal-access-tokens
7.1.3570.58 Win 11 23H2
I was able to generate a personal classic token.
Seems something (a extension?) blocks loading.
Had you tried disable Vivaldi Blocker for the site and reload with Ctrl+F5?
@DoctorG Sorry for the delay I had not read, if I have disabled the blocker but it gives problems many times as I said.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jdl said in Speed problems and certificates:
I have disabled the blocker
Not completely, only on Github!
See Blocking_per_site
I guess one of you use in Vivaldi Blocker a blocklist too restrictive or not up-to-date.
If you want to update the block list of Vivaldi Blocker: open Settings → Privacy → Tracking and Ad Blocking → Sources → for all listed as enabled (the ones with blue check mark) do each untick/tick again to update them, close Settings..
@jdl Also, sometimes is need to clean up the old data after unblocking the ads.
urlbar --> icon --> cookies and site data --> manage on-site device data --> remove everything on the site ( icon) .
About the adblocker...often the DDG tracker list is the culprit of site "corruption". So it would disable it.