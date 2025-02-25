Can't scroll while creating Facebook marketplace listing
Having a lot of problems on Vivaldi Android version.
I'm trying to create a marketplace listing on Facebook.
They try and force you to use the Facebook app but I can enter it and start creating a listing in Vivaldi in desktop mode.
But no matter what I do it doesn't allow me to scroll towards the bottom and I can't see the publish or next button.
It looks like maybe the bottom toolbar is hiding it I'm not sure.
I tried making the font size smaller I'm not using a screen zoom of any kind but nothing seems to work
@tvr4 have you tried to disable the adblocker? (fb ads/trackers are a lot and I suspect the blocking might corrupt some features)
@Hadden89
That didn't fix it