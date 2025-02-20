Dear Vivaldi Team,

Nearly every app on my Galaxy S25 Ultra displays the AI button in the context menu (the menu that appears when selecting text).

I heard that this feature needs to be activated by the app itself and isn’t native to the system. If that’s the case, it hopefully shouldn’t be a big deal to implement, especially since, as mentioned, almost every app on my device supports it—even older ones.

With the Galaxy S25, these AI features have become genuinely useful for the first time. Being able to summarize a website with just three clicks is incredibly handy. Unfortunately, Vivaldi doesn’t display the AI button in its context menu.

At the moment, I have to share websites with the stock Android browser to use the summarization feature, which is quite annoying.

I sincerely hope you can add this very, very, very useful AI button to the context menu, just as most other apps have done.

Thanks a lot!