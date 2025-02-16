Extend the "mouse targets" to infinity - a.k.a. "Fitt's Law"
I usually use my browser maximized. When I want to select another tab, I just throw my mouse pointer to the top border of the screen and click (without aiming vertically - only horizontally). In Vivaldi, this works fine for switching tabs. However, for the Menu "V" button and for the "Workspaces" button it doesn't work. Vivaldi requires me to move the mouse several pixels down before it'll let me click those.
The same goes for the buttons on the left-side sidebar
Would be great to see this rectified
@logixoul
Hi, think this is a bug and I cant find one in the bug tracker.
Please report it to the tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks! The bug number is VB-114223
@logixoul
Hi, may I ask if you use Compact mode setting in Settings > Apearance?
I cant reproduc it with Compact Mode, if diabled the window change to windowed view over the workspaces icon area and does nothing click 0.0 pixel on the display.
@mib2berlin Thanks for the idea, the bug doesn't exist in Compact mode!
However, I couldn't understand your second sentence, could you please rephrase or clarify it?
@logixoul
The image shows Vivaldi in windowed view, the arrow shows the 0.0 pixel point on a display.
If you are fine with the comact mode leave it as is, these graphicall glitches get always low priority in the bug tracker.
But of course you can still report it.