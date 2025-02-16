I usually use my browser maximized. When I want to select another tab, I just throw my mouse pointer to the top border of the screen and click (without aiming vertically - only horizontally). In Vivaldi, this works fine for switching tabs. However, for the Menu "V" button and for the "Workspaces" button it doesn't work. Vivaldi requires me to move the mouse several pixels down before it'll let me click those.

The same goes for the buttons on the left-side sidebar

Would be great to see this rectified