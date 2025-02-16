Ubuntu 24.10 Apparmor notifications
-
Since ubuntu has updated their Apparmor application I have been getting security warnings. Explanation? Suggestion?
Operation denied by AppArmor
resource = Userns create - transitioning profile
aamode = AUDIT
time = 1739669442
operation = userns_create
profile = unconfined
name2 = unprivileged_userns
pid = 26096
info = Userns create - transitioning profile
request_mask = userns_create
class = namespace
comm = vivaldi-bin
The software that declined this operation is
unconfined
However unconfined is not in /etc/apparmor.d
It is likely that the profile was not stored in
/etc/apparmor.d or was removed.
-
fredallas Supporters
Hello @kentfrazier
Do you see a Vivaldi profile in the /etc/apparmor.d directory?
I can see a Vivaldi profile called vivaldi-bin in my computer. If you do not see a vivaldi profile in that directory, you may try creating one using one of the following commands:
- sudo aa-genprof vivaldi
- sudo aa-genprof vivaldi-bin
If one command does not work, try the other one.
I am attaching a screenshot showing the contents of the Vivaldi profile I have in my computer.
I hope that helps.
Regards,
Fred.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
-
@fredallas I do have the file you posted in my /etc/apparmor.d directory. Still getting the same warnings. I do get prompted to "allow", when the warning pops up, but choosing to "allow" does not seem to have any effect (and in any case, I don't really understand what it is I'm allowing, and why it's a potential danger).
-
fredallas Supporters
Hello @kentfrazier
Does the content of the file look similar to the one I provided in previous post?
Were you able to try the steps that are in the post DoctorG provided?
Regards,
Fred.
-
the file is the same as posted.
I had not yet tried the Doctor G post, but have now, and it seems to have resolved the problem. Many thanks!