Custom search URL losing query variables
I'm hosting my own custom SearxNG search engine. In order to be able to use search from the address bar or from the search box, the URL needs to be formatted as
https://searx.mydomain.com/?q=%s
However, I am frequently finding that if I try to type a search in the address bar, it just loads the home page for my searx instance without any search results. I will then check the setttings to find that the search engine entry URL I added for my page is still there but the /?q=%s after the domain has disappeared. I'm not syncing my browser, so this is solely on my desktop browser.
Can anyone offer any suggestions as to what is causing Vivaldi to keep changing my search URL?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@ryanpage I have about 75 search engines, including a SearxNG instance. It uses POST though, but shouldn't matter.
I've never experienced a search engine losing its parameters, although there was a bug a long while back where editing a search engine would lose its values after moving out of the input fields.
If you can find a way to reproduce this starting from a clean profile, that would be a good start of a bug report.
Otherwise, my only suggestion is to try recreating it from scratch.
-
