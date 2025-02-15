I'm hosting my own custom SearxNG search engine. In order to be able to use search from the address bar or from the search box, the URL needs to be formatted as

https://searx.mydomain.com/?q=%s

However, I am frequently finding that if I try to type a search in the address bar, it just loads the home page for my searx instance without any search results. I will then check the setttings to find that the search engine entry URL I added for my page is still there but the /?q=%s after the domain has disappeared. I'm not syncing my browser, so this is solely on my desktop browser.

Can anyone offer any suggestions as to what is causing Vivaldi to keep changing my search URL?