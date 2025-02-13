Unable to scroll on android tablet with touchpad
when trying to scroll with 2 fingers. Unable to scroll up and down. Used to work a couple weeks ago but latest updates have broken this functionality.
Anttifantti
@marben79 I thought that I was going crazy. I was able to do it but now it suddenly doesn't.
Might be something with chromium since Brave also stopped working some time ago.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Your descriptions sound like a Chromium bug that was recently fixed and should reach the Vivaldi Snapshot soon as well.
Thank you for your patience.
povertytrounce
I totally agree with you
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, you can test the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta).
It is independent to your stable version, if it work there use this.
The fix would be included in the next stable, at least.
Cheers, mib