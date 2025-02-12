Is there a way to change the order of items in a right click menu on a browser?
-
HemantBhee
Is there a way to change the order of items in a right-click menu on a browser?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@HemantBhee
Hi, in other browsers no, in Vivaldi yes.
This is my tab context menu, compare:
Select Tab > Context Commands in Settings > Appearance:
-
Pesala Ambassador
@HemantBhee It is well worth the effort of customising the menus to remove items that you never use and to move the features that you use the most to the top.
Page Context Menu
-
@Pesala and @mib2berlin thank you both - this is good information, very helpful