This is what Grok tells me.

What is the story of Vivaldi browser?

The Vivaldi browser has a unique story that intertwines with the personal journey of its co-founder, Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner, who previously co-founded Opera Software. Here's how Vivaldi came to be:

Background:

Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner was one of the original founders of Opera Software in 1995. Opera became known for its innovative features and customization options, catering especially to power users.

Creation of Vivaldi:

Frustration with Modern Browsers: After leaving Opera in 2011, von Tetzchner observed a trend where browsers were becoming more streamlined but less customizable. He felt that there was a gap in the market for a browser that catered to users desiring more control over their browsing experience.

Launch of Vivaldi: In 2015, Vivaldi Technologies was founded, and in April 2016, they released Vivaldi 1.0. The browser was named after the Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi, reflecting the company's desire to create something unique and melodious in the browser space.

Key Features and Philosophy:

Customization: From the start, Vivaldi emphasized extensive customization. Features include tab stacking, tab tiling, custom mouse gestures, and a highly modifiable user interface.

Privacy and User Control: Vivaldi has positioned itself against the trend of centralized services by not selling user data and offering built-in tracker and ad blockers.

Speed Dial and Notes: Vivaldi introduced or enhanced features like Speed Dial for quick access to favorite sites and integrated note-taking within the browser.

Chromium Base: Like many modern browsers, Vivaldi uses the Chromium engine, ensuring compatibility with web standards while adding its proprietary features on top.

Development and Community Engagement:

Open Development: Vivaldi has maintained an open dialogue with its user base, often incorporating user suggestions into new features. This community-driven approach has been central to its development process.

Regular Updates: The browser has seen regular updates, introducing features like split-screen, web panels, and even more advanced customization options over time.

Market Position:

Niche but Growing: While Vivaldi doesn't compete in the same league as Google Chrome or Firefox in terms of market share, it has carved out a dedicated niche among users who want a more personalized browsing experience.

Cross-Platform: Available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS, Vivaldi aims to provide a consistent experience across devices.

Current Status:

As of my last update, Vivaldi continues to evolve, adding features that cater to tech-savvy users while maintaining its commitment to privacy and customization. It's particularly popular among those who remember and miss the more customizable aspects of older browsers like early versions of Opera.

This story of Vivaldi reflects a passion for innovation in a browser market often criticized for lacking diversity in user control and privacy considerations.