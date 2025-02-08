YouTube TV Video format not supported
I'm running the latest version of Vivaldi 7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 11 PC (Dell XPS 9440 23H2 Build 22631.4830).
Yesterday, I came across this error when trying to watch YouTube TV on my pc. I've disabled all extensions as well as ensure the widevine plugin being checked, but still encounter this error. I have restarted my pc several times, uninstalled/reinstalled the browser, but still encountering the error. Other browsers are not facing this issue. Even Vivaldi on my Windows 10 PC is not facing this issue. How can I resolve this issue? Thanks
@Auzoka81 can't test because youtube tv is (I guess) a premium service
Have you tried to disable the adblocker totally (even the vivaldi one)?
Are you on windows 11 N ?
@Auzoka81 I can not test Youtube TV.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Hadden89 I disabled adblocker totally, no difference.
Not sure what Windows 11 N is, I'm using Windows 11 Pro.
@Auzoka81 said in YouTube TV Video format not supported:
Not sure what Windows 11 N is, I'm using Windows 11 Pro.
Windows 11 N is a special reduced version which needs manual update from time to time for Windows Media Player.
@Auzoka81 Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Auzoka81 To check which codec is used for YoutubeTV do this:
- Close all tabs
- Open one tab (Tab 1) with address
vivaldi:media-internals
- Open other tab (Tab 2) with YoutubeTV
- Start a video in Tab 2
- When error message comes up, select Tab 1
- Copy with button "Copy all to clipboard"
- Paste here as code block:
- Add ```
- Hit Return key
- Then paste copied content
- Hit Return key
- Add Line ```
- Submit your forum post
@DoctorG Guest profile didnt work
{ "20:0": { "id": "20:0", "properties": { "render_id": 20, "player_id": 0, "created": "2025-02-08 14:49:43.114381 UTC", "origin_url": "https://tv.youtube.com/", "kFrameUrl": "https://tv.youtube.com/", "kFrameTitle": "Home - YouTube TV", "url": "blob:https://tv.youtube.com/b714b238-1ad8-440e-a413-bdedbc8f3c63", "info": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using array texture", "kRendererName": "RendererImpl", "pipeline_state": "kStopped", "kVideoTracks": [ { "alpha mode": "is_opaque", "codec": "h264", "coded size": "426x240", "color space": { "matrix": "BT709", "primaries": "BT709", "range": "LIMITED", "transfer": "BT709" }, "encryption scheme": "Unencrypted", "has extra data": false, "hdr metadata": "unset", "natural size": "426x240", "orientation": "0°", "profile": "h264 main", "visible rect": "0,0 426x240" } ], "debug": "Video rendering in low delay mode.", "kIsVideoDecryptingDemuxerStream": false, "kVideoDecoderName": "D3D11VideoDecoder", "kIsPlatformVideoDecoder": true, "dimensions": "426x240", "kResolution": "426x240", "duration": "unknown", "pipeline_buffering_state": { "for_suspended_start": false, "state": "BUFFERING_HAVE_ENOUGH" }, "event": "kWebMediaPlayerDestroyed" }, "allEvents": [ { "time": 0, "key": "created", "value": "2025-02-08 14:49:43.114381 UTC" }, { "time": 0.30999999959021807, "key": "origin_url", "value": "https://tv.youtube.com/" }, { "time": 0.32299999985843897, "key": "kFrameUrl", "value": "https://tv.youtube.com/" }, { "time": 0.3269999995827675, "key": "kFrameTitle", "value": "Home - YouTube TV" }, { "time": 0.578999999910593, "key": "url", "value": "blob:https://tv.youtube.com/b714b238-1ad8-440e-a413-bdedbc8f3c63" }, { "time": 0.6359999999403954, "key": "info", "value": "ChunkDemuxer" }, { "time": 0.6749999998137355, "key": "kRendererName", "value": "RendererImpl" }, { "time": 0.8339999997988343, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kStarting" }, { "time": 220.0679999999702, "key": "kVideoTracks", "value": [ { "alpha mode": "is_opaque", "codec": "h264", "coded size": "426x240", "color space": { "matrix": "BT709", "primaries": "BT709", "range": "LIMITED", "transfer": "BT709" }, "encryption scheme": "Unencrypted", "has extra data": false, "hdr metadata": "unset", "natural size": "426x240", "orientation": "0°", "profile": "h264 main", "visible rect": "0,0 426x240" } ] }, { "time": 220.375, "key": "debug", "value": "Video rendering in low delay mode." }, { "time": 220.42299999995157, "key": "info", "value": "Cannot select DecryptingVideoDecoder for video decoding" }, { "time": 220.6549999997951, "key": "info", "value": "Effective playback rate changed from 0 to 1" }, { "time": 223.41299999970943, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using h264 main / 4:2:0" }, { "time": 223.46899999957532, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder producing NV12" }, { "time": 223.47499999962747, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder: Selected NV12" }, { "time": 223.4769999999553, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is binding textures" }, { "time": 223.4839999997057, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using D3D11 backend" }, { "time": 228.01599999982864, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using array texture" }, { "time": 228.0519999996759, "key": "info", "value": "Selected D3D11VideoDecoder adapter LUID:{0, 96738}" }, { "time": 228.05799999972805, "key": "info", "value": "Video is supported by D3D11VideoDecoder" }, { "time": 228.13699999963865, "key": "kIsVideoDecryptingDemuxerStream", "value": false }, { "time": 228.13899999996647, "key": "kVideoDecoderName", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder" }, { "time": 228.13999999966472, "key": "kIsPlatformVideoDecoder", "value": true }, { "time": 228.1579999998212, "key": "info", "value": "Selected D3D11VideoDecoder for video decoding, config: codec: h264, profile: h264 main, level: not available, alpha_mode: is_opaque, coded size: [426,240], visible rect: [0,0,426,240], natural size: [426,240], has extra data: false, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, rotation: 0°, flipped: 0, color space: {primaries:BT709, transfer:BT709, matrix:BT709, range:LIMITED}" }, { "time": 228.19599999999627, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kPlaying" }, { "time": 228.96399999968708, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder config change: profile: h264 main, chroma_sampling_format: 4:2:0, coded_size: 432x240, bit_depth: 8, color_space: {primary=1, transfer=1, matrix=1, range=1}" }, { "time": 228.97599999979138, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using h264 main / 4:2:0" }, { "time": 228.99299999978393, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder producing NV12" }, { "time": 228.99799999967217, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder: Selected NV12" }, { "time": 229, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is binding textures" }, { "time": 229.00399999972433, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using D3D11 backend" }, { "time": 232.72599999979138, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using array texture" }, { "time": 244.40099999960512, "key": "dimensions", "value": "426x240" }, { "time": 244.4279999998398, "key": "kResolution", "value": "426x240" }, { "time": 220.12099999981, "key": "duration", "value": "unknown" }, { "time": 244.49399999994785, "key": "pipeline_buffering_state", "value": { "for_suspended_start": false, "state": "BUFFERING_HAVE_ENOUGH" } }, { "time": 220.67099999962375, "key": "event", "value": "kPlay" }, { "time": 9911.693999999668, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kStopping" }, { "time": 9911.701999999583, "key": "event", "value": "kWebMediaPlayerDestroyed" }, { "time": 9911.915000000037, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kStopped" } ], "lastRendered": 0, "firstTimestamp_": 4040873.183 } }```
@Auzoka81 Please report issue to Vivaldi Bugtracker and send them the posted media-internals in a extra text file.
Report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Please read blog article, If you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG VB-113965
Thanks for your help.
@Auzoka81 I hope the developer team finds out why it fails.
@Auzoka81 Find Widevine under
@Auzoka81 Find Widevine under
chrome://componentsand make sure it's updated.
Try other videos wih DRM and see if they play:
https://bitmovin.com/demos/drm/
https://www.nuevodevel.com/nuevo/showcase/drm
@Pathduck I found Widevine Content Decryption Module" it lists version as 0.0.0.0
When I try to update status reads update error
@Auzoka81 OK then that's the problem right there.
@Auzoka81 OK then that's the problem right there.
So where is your User Data folder located and do you have write permissions there?
Are you blocking network requests to Google's servers?
Paste full output of Help > About here.
7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 2ced2ffae8ffdfe6e10731018fc584071238d6d4
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4830)
JavaScript V8 13.2.152.38
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\Zilla617\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --enable-smooth-scrolling --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\Zilla617\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\Zilla617\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
It was working fine a few days ago, not sure what caused the issue. I have not added any permissions to the folders. Thanks for looking into this.
@Auzoka81 Please answer my other questions.
@Auzoka81 Please answer my other questions.
Also answer this:
- Can you update the other components or do you get the same update error?
C:\Users\Zilla617\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Not blocking any network requests to Google servers
Can not update any components, getting the same error