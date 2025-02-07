Solved Friday poll: Vivaldi Social
Happy first Friday of February!
Time for the next poll and this time it's about Vivaldi Social and the Fediverse. We're curious to hear how you access your account(s). From the browser or from apps? Answer even if you've settled in on a different Fediverse instance.
The poll can be found on vivaldi.net as usual.
Time to count the votes!
Half of you (49%) prefer to browse the Fediverse from the web version of Vivaldi Social (or another instance).
Around a third of you access Vivaldi Social from a mobile app (21% Android and 10% iOS).
18% have chosen a desktop as their access point, and last but not least, 3% have installed Vivaldi Social as a Progressive Web Apps.
iqaluit Supporters
web page.
I don't have social media on my phone
As for vivaldi social, I don't have many accounts to follow. If someone suggests some account here, I follow from time to time.
I had even started a topic for vivaldi social account suggestions but our forum audience don't seem to be much into stuff that are outside browser matters and ranting about it or praising it. So much promoting vivaldi social have gone as far as I see but there doesn't seem to be lots of users on mastodon.
Web page user on desktop, I don't use social networks in my Phone, I hate posting and reading in small screens with my old eyes.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@jane-n
Thank you for your new, interesting Friday survey.
I would like to suggest once again that you perhaps consider publishing these Friday polls on Vivaldi Social, Vivaldi Mastodon, social.vivaldi.net too.
In order to achieve an even better integration of the forum and Vivaldi Mastodon.
There are only 12 votes so far.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@iqaluit
If you use open source social media such as “Mastodon”, “[Matrix]”, “SimpleX”, “Jabber/XMPP” and “Briar”, you don't need to worry about data protection on your mobile phone.
Would you like to write here which topic you have presented on social.vivaldi.net?
Mastodon from the Fediverse is constantly growing, sometimes rapidly.
Vivaldi Mastodon is also very well received.
iqaluit Supporters
hey @ingolftopf welcome back!
My case is not that dramatic. The reason I don't have social media on my phone is not about privacy. I know mastodon is different and respects values that many others don't. What I meant was, vivaldi social is being promoted a lot but here from the forum users, I do not see much of a participation. This is just my observation and I might be wrong.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@iqaluit
Thanks
Oh, quite lots of participants from here also use Vivaldi Mastodon.
I don't think your assessment is quite right.
@ingolftopf, apart of privacy issues in mobile, mobile versions are far from being so comfortable and feature rich as on Desktop, Forums and SNs are an toothache in mobile, with or without an app as front-end, at least for me.
Pesala Ambassador
I generally search from the selected text context menu.
- To look up a person on Wikipedia
- To look up a word on the free dictionary
-
@jane-n, I most use searches from the context menu with my main search engine (Andi), if not I search from the search bar with one of the alyernative search engines (Startpage, Mojeek, Whoogle.....or specific ones eg. Wolphram Alpha, Pixabay, AlyernativeTo, Vivaldi Forum, etc)