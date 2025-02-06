What's up with this? (Tab images gone)
-
Hi, after a recent update (7.1 I think it was), tab images have started to disappear when I start up the browser (see pic for a few examples of tabs, but it happens to all of them). Images come back whenever I activate the tab. I would like all the tabs to have images when I start the browser, this was never a problem before the update.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@bowelripper Could be broken favicon database.
Close Vivaldi, open in Explorer profile subfolder C:\Users....\Appdata\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\ and delete file
Favicons.
-
Thanks, that seems to have helped. I'll report back if the problem occurs again.
-
Now it has happened again, seemingly out of nowhere. I started the PC for the first time today, got into Windows, and launched Vivaldi. Tab images are gone again ...