Email and feeds no longer working
All of my non-YouTube feeds have stopped retrieving anything since around 5:30 PM EST on Tuesday, and now my emails are spotty, and most of them won't even let me log out. They just keep saying 'deleting'.
I first started using Vivaldi about a week ago, and I've been loving it. It's worked like a charm until this, every part of it. At first, I only put in feeds from news sources, mostly mainstream well-sustained and established feeds, just to play around. Worked a treat for days. Then, early yesterday, I separated them into folders, adding a bunch of feeds for YouTube channels in there.
Ever since yesterday, the YouTube feeds are now the only ones that work. I can click that button as much as I like, but it doesn't give me anything new, I just get error messages, which I made the boneheaded mistake of clearing before I could get a screenshot.
Then I found out a bunch of my emails weren't coming in either, eventually revealing that none of them were connected anymore. I tried to remove them from the browser as a first step, and only one out of three completed this, and that was after waiting for a few minutes and doing a browser restart.
Now it's just like this now. Two ambiguously functioning email addresses, but neither of them are my primary, most important one. And I don't seem to be able to add that one address back either. I don't even know what to do about the feeds besides taking the time to remove each of them and putting them back, which I'd like to not have to do. I will if I have to, but it's not ideal.
Any tips?
Update:
I have done a completely fresh reinstall, just relying on sync, which about half-worked (just enough to mostly reliably redo the important stuff), but now I can't set up a single email address and have it confirm connection. What is going on?
@UltimateWhovian
Hi, no idea, all my 6 Vivaldi installs with 1-5 mail accounts are working flawlessly.
Wich mail provider do you test?
You can check a mail provider with
Curlin the Powershell of Windows.
Description and download of
curl:
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/2710748/run-curl-commands-from-windows-console
To test use:
curl imaps://mx.freenet.de -u username:Password -X 'LIST (SPECIAL-USE) "" "*"'
Freenet is one of my mail providers, for Vivaldi mail it is
imap.vivaldi.netfor example.
UltimateWhovian
@mib2berlin
I use Outlook for one and Gmail for two others. Both worked within a couple seconds when I set up Vivaldi the very first time, working as intended, butter smooth, piece of cake.
I tried Outlook, and OAuth just doesn't trigger on the second or third time attempted reinstall (first time just an uninstall, second time opting to delete local data, just in case that would fix anything) and hasn't come back after several times restarting my computer.
Gmail will trigger OAuth and seems to go through just fine, until it actually has to register in Vivaldi after the OAuth pop-up closes. It just hangs there and I never see it actually work.
As for feeds, I haven't even entertained the idea of getting those back until email works because email is much more important to me in terms of functions here. Might change my mind on that, just for testing purposes, but I haven't yet.
Also, I do not know how to use Powershell
EDIT: I tried the other 'Use app-specific password' button, and it just hangs on 'attempting sign-in' just like when I tried OAuth with Google
@UltimateWhovian
HI, something on your system is blocking, I had the same on a friends PC.
Not possible to add mail accounts because Avast was running.
Disabling Avast was enough to add mail accounts but I realize the whole system runs 50% faster so I kicked it completely from the system.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
But I don't have Avast, nor any antivirus on my pc besides Windows Defender and Malwarebytes Browser Guard, and I'm almost certain no changes in security when this started happening.
Both of them worked with it just fine beforehand, do you think I should remove the Browser Guard or something? Maybe uBlock Origin has something to do with it? I put that in on day 1.
@UltimateWhovian said in Email and feeds no longer working:
Malwarebytes Browser Guard
Try to uninstall the extension, test again if mail and feeds work.
@DoctorGTesting
Well, turned out I had it disabled already, but only fully removing the extension actually fixed. Thank you. Still frustrating to rebuild the majority of my Vivaldi setup, but I'm at least glad to have a solution now. Without being able to figure this out, I was about ready to stop recommending it.
Now it's back to being one of the best things that's ever happened to my computer. Thank you for your help, so much.
@UltimateWhovian said in Email and feeds no longer working:
Thank you for your help, so much.
You are welcome.
@DoctorGTesting
Hey, sorry to bother you again about this, but although everything else seems in check, my Hotmail has refused since yesterday again, though the rest of my emails (all gmail) seem to work fine. And I receive emails still on the Outlook website, so I don't have evidence of it being a server issue, but I also really don't like using the website and much prefer Vivaldi's interface.
Besides Windows Defender, I have no active antivirus constantly checking things on my computer. The closest thing at the moment is uBlock, but I don't know how to whitelist Vivaldi or if that even applies here.
Any thoughts?
@UltimateWhovian
Which Outook mail do you use, I have an outlook.de account but there are many different accounts possible.
@mib2berlin
It's a 'hotmail.ca'.
I've been using it since I've had an email address, it's my personal one. Never had a reason to change it.
@UltimateWhovian
Hm, are not all Hotmail, Live, Outlook accounts the same?
If I log in at hotmail.com with the web client it show me my outlook.de account on Hotmail, really somewhat confusing.
@mib2berlin
Yeah, I thought they were all the same. It seems that it started working again since I sent that, but for no discernable reason after being disconnected for at least 16 whole hours. Not ideal if I want to check my email at the beginning and end of the day. I guess I'll just see if it persists