All of my non-YouTube feeds have stopped retrieving anything since around 5:30 PM EST on Tuesday, and now my emails are spotty, and most of them won't even let me log out. They just keep saying 'deleting'.

I first started using Vivaldi about a week ago, and I've been loving it. It's worked like a charm until this, every part of it. At first, I only put in feeds from news sources, mostly mainstream well-sustained and established feeds, just to play around. Worked a treat for days. Then, early yesterday, I separated them into folders, adding a bunch of feeds for YouTube channels in there.

Ever since yesterday, the YouTube feeds are now the only ones that work. I can click that button as much as I like, but it doesn't give me anything new, I just get error messages, which I made the boneheaded mistake of clearing before I could get a screenshot.

Then I found out a bunch of my emails weren't coming in either, eventually revealing that none of them were connected anymore. I tried to remove them from the browser as a first step, and only one out of three completed this, and that was after waiting for a few minutes and doing a browser restart.

Now it's just like this now. Two ambiguously functioning email addresses, but neither of them are my primary, most important one. And I don't seem to be able to add that one address back either. I don't even know what to do about the feeds besides taking the time to remove each of them and putting them back, which I'd like to not have to do. I will if I have to, but it's not ideal.

Any tips?