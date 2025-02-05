The "Scan QR Code" function is still not working.
I just installed the latest version "Vivaldi.7.1.3580.77_arm64-v8a.apk", but the QR code scanning still doesn’t work.
My phone is a Xiaomi 14 Ultra, running the latest HyperOS 2 with Android 15.
mib2berlin Soprano
@ZhanXiaoGe
Hi, what do you mean with "not working"?
Vivaldi.7.1.3580.77, specs in my signature.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@ZhanXiaoGe
Vivaldi needs access to your camera to use the QR code scanner. Go to your Android's settings > Apps > Vivaldi and make sure Vivaldi is allowed to use your phone's camera.
If that doesn't resolve the issue, please describe it in more detail.
@mib2berlin @jane-n My phone is a Xiaomi 14 Ultra, running Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0.102.0. I have already granted the camera permission to Vivaldi, but it doesn’t react to QR codes at all. The microphone voice input next to the QR code scanner also doesn’t work properly.
Please watch the video(https://imgur.com/uqpkfIU).
mib2berlin Soprano
@ZhanXiaoGe
I take my Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Light, Android 12.
My Poco was updated to HyperOS 2, Android 15 tonight.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1reZDXBOJlyN-ZYPOvM8ABrz6XTAxyBG0/view?usp=sharing
Wich scanner app do you use?
I use:
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@mib2berlin said in The "Scan QR Code" function is still not working.:
Wich scanner app do you use?
There's a QR scanner in Vivaldi, which you can access when focusing on the Address Field and tapping on the QR code button and from the home screen's search widget.
@ZhanXiaoGe
I haven't been able to reproduce the bug. Are you able to scan QR codes with other apps, such as your phone's camera?
@jane-n @mib2berlin I can scan QR codes using the built-in Xiaomi system scanner and open Vivaldi normally. I can also use third-party QR code scanner apps to open Vivaldi. However, when I click on Vivaldi's built-in QR code scanning function, it doesn’t work properly.