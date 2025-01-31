Where is the Reader mode??
-
My version is 7.1.3580.77 don't see any Reader mode (
Update - oh there was a hidden switch lol found it finally ))
-
iqaluit Supporters
Reader view
-
@iqaluit said in Where is the Reader mode??:
Reader view
Thank you but here we are talking about Vivaldi on Android
-
@Costaz
It hasn't been finalized yet. It does not show up on many web pages, including forums.
I like the bookmarklets better for reading mode.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@far4 Reader view is only available on websites with longer text blocks, such as news articles.
To see the option in the menu when Reader View can be switched on, the feature first needs to be enabled in Settings > Content Settings > Accessibility.
-
@jane-n
Yeah, and then there's this flag.
Only in FF-based android/browsers about read mode still works better, triggering is not perfect, but it's noticeably better.
-
@far4 this looks promising, but where is it?
Have vivaldi://experiments and vivaldi://vivaldi-urls stopped working in Vivaldi Android, or am I doing something wrong?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ViNSYNC
Hi, open
chrome://flagsand search for "reader".
chrome://flags/#reader-mode-heuristics
Cheers, mib
-
It worked, but it’s indeed experimental.
I’ve set the Reader View toggle to Always show, and also layout customised the menu layout so it appears as the fifth item in the menu bar; the menu still shows a gap of where it usually appears as an expanded menu item (and it’s clickable):
Thanks @mib2berlin
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ViNSYNC
The gap happens only for some users, it's a reported and confirmed bug.