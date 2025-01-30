Weird error messages in console with stripe
I get very weird error messages in the console while I am using vivaldi, and this just seems quite odd or scary, especially if I was using stripe.
What is all this stripe code?
2background-redux-new.js:2 Error: Invalid frameId for foreground frameId: 0
at $ (background-redux-new.js:2:3601876)
at m (background-redux-new.js:2:3608119)
at background-redux-new.js:2:3609103
$ @ background-redux-new.js:2
m @ background-redux-new.js:2
(anonymous) @ background-redux-new.js:2
background-redux-new.js:1 Uncaught (in promise) Error: No tab with id: 1678203021.
Unchecked runtime.lastError: Cannot create item with duplicate id LastPass js.stripe.com/v3/m-outer-3437aaddcdf6922d623e172c2d6f9278.html
The error message is much longer but I can't post it because the forum thinks this is a spam.
@traustitj
Hi, not everyone knows what Stripe is, do you use an extension?
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
I don't use stripe, at all. That is why this error seems scary.
Using windows 11 pro, Vivaldi version 7.1.3570.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Hope the image passes through the spam detector
@traustitj
Hm, maybe a service worker does this, open
vivaldi://serviceworker-internalsif something relevant is registered.
Unregister it, you can unregister all in one rush with open the "Delete Browsing Data" from the Tools menu and check "Storage".
yngve Vivaldi Team
I am pretty sure that this have nothing to do with Vivaldi (except possibly the Tracker/Adblocker interfering with a website).
The most likely cause for this is that Stripe functionality have been added to a webpage you are visiting.
IOW, starting with investigating the errors is putting the cart before the horse; you first need to know which web site(s) for which this triggers. Then you can start figuring out why the errors are displayed.
In any case, this is something you have to report to the website(s) and/or Stripe
@mib2berlin This is just a website I am making myself.
There is no stripe anywhere in my project folder, I have used grep -ir to search absolutely everywhere.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@traustitj Then what is the Stripe code doing there? Only you can answer that.
As a general rule, the only people who can reasonably be expected to understand errors coming from code are the people who actually wrote the code.
Maybe share your website.
Moving to "Websites" category as this has nothing to do with Vivaldi.
@traustitj
If you don't have any other page or web panel open I have no idea.
yngve Vivaldi Team
Keep in mind that if you are using code from third party modules (e.g. NPM) they can have all kinds of stuff in them, down to and including malware and phone-home tracking. All of them needs to be reviewed for what they actually do, not just what they say they do.