I get very weird error messages in the console while I am using vivaldi, and this just seems quite odd or scary, especially if I was using stripe.

What is all this stripe code?

2background-redux-new.js:2 Error: Invalid frameId for foreground frameId: 0

at $ (background-redux-new.js:2:3601876)

at m (background-redux-new.js:2:3608119)

at background-redux-new.js:2:3609103

$ @ background-redux-new.js:2

m @ background-redux-new.js:2

(anonymous) @ background-redux-new.js:2

background-redux-new.js:1 Uncaught (in promise) Error: No tab with id: 1678203021.

Unchecked runtime.lastError: Cannot create item with duplicate id LastPass js.stripe.com/v3/m-outer-3437aaddcdf6922d623e172c2d6f9278.html

The error message is much longer but I can't post it because the forum thinks this is a spam.