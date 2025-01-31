chat.qwenlm.ai does not open if Vivaldi Blocker active
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
I created this thread so users can find the issue.
We currently get many reports to bug tracker on qwenlm.ai and Vivaldi Blocker. But i can tell you, there is no need to report more and more.
Try to disable Vivaldi Blocker for the site
chat.qwenlm.ai.
As i can see the blocklist DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar list is the culprit. Nothing Vivaldi can change, it is a second party issue!
Please report issue at https://github.com/duckduckgo/tracker-radar/issues
@DoctorG Couldn't they create a dedicated "Site not working" report dialog? Like this in Brave:
I think it would help to have a separate place where they will go
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@ThePfromtheO Who is "they"? The DuckDuckGo block list creators?
@DoctorG No, I referred to Vivaldi's Blocker. To the Vivaldi Team. I understood you spoke about Vivaldi Blocker, not DuckGo's.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@ThePfromtheO There is already a function to report Vivaldi Blocker issues.
Click on shield in address field and you see a link to report.
@Catweazle @DoctorG Sorry, didn't know about that. I thought you spoke about the DuckDuckGo extension...
@DoctorG Yes, I knew that, but the report goes to "Bug Report" too.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@ThePfromtheO There is no need for a extra web application. If the report for Adblock in bug tracker can be fixed it will be done; if not when it is a upstream issue, the Vivaldi community needs to wait until the block list maintainer fixes it.
@DoctorG DDG list is known (in my experience) to break some sites layout.
Btw, It opens to me with ddg tracker enabled but I have two unbreak lists.
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/brave/adblock-lists/master/brave-unbreak.txt
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/unbreak.txt
@ThePfromtheO Bad idea, the link. Will flood the bug tracker with invalid VBs. Should redirect to an help page , imho.
