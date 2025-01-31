I created this thread so users can find the issue.

We currently get many reports to bug tracker on qwenlm.ai and Vivaldi Blocker. But i can tell you, there is no need to report more and more.

Try to disable Vivaldi Blocker for the site chat.qwenlm.ai .

As i can see the blocklist DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar list is the culprit. Nothing Vivaldi can change, it is a second party issue!

Please report issue at https://github.com/duckduckgo/tracker-radar/issues