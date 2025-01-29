Lineguard Live
BanisterJH
Since the recent update, I'm having access to certain web pages (Chinese linux repositories, porn, stuff mislabeled as porn) blocked with the tab name changed to "Lineguard Live" and /block.php appended to the URL. Here's an example from a mislabeled speculative fiction author's page:
T-Mobile USA
Access denied!
This site is blocked due to content filtering.
Content filtering has been enabled on this line and is restricting your access to this content. An authorized person on your account may be able to disable this restriction through the account management website.
Website prohibited
Site blocked - due to
Porn blacklisted site
I spent some time with T-Mobile customer service
where they had me try Firefox, and sure enough,
I can bring up pornhub and xvideos on Firefox with no problem.
I did not request this content filtering.
I want to disable it.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
I am able to connect to the site without any issue.
I did not request this content filtering.
The content is not filtered by Vivaldi!
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@BanisterJH Had not recognized that your issue a ISP filter issue.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Strange that T-Mobile support were so clueless because this is clearly their problem:
https://www.t-mobile.com/support/plans-features/web-guard-device-content-filter
https://www.t-mobile.com/community/discussions/accounts-services/how-do-you-get-rid-of-this-stupid-web-guard-crap/12181