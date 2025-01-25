@MrWagner said in Vivaldi freezes for several minutes when starting / CPU usage in the background:

Whenever I start Vivaldi in the morning, the browser freezes.

I've had a problem similar to this going back many months on one machine among several I use: on startup, I am stuck looking at the grey Vivaldi logo splash screen on all windows\tabs for close to a minute before it clears - and then the browser seems to operate normally. I can switch between them, but they are all just sitting there. Doesn't seem to matter how many windows\tabs I had open prior, I've tried cleaning\closing all, and the behavior seems unaffected. I have a few "normie" extensions, but disabling all of them doesn't change this behavior either. This happens on my primary workstation (which has plenty of CPU\GFx\mem spec) and I do an "everything" sync to several other lower spec Windows laptops - and none of those other machines exhibit a similar issue. It initially didn't behave this way, but somewhere along the way something changed.

I'm not particularly interested in deleting my profile and "starting fresh" in hopes that it corrects the problem (at least until it surfaces again) - I'd really appreciate the know-how to self-troubleshoot and understand a problem like this.