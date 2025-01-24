I'm experiencing an issue when attempting to connect to Microsoft Teams meeting or Zoom using Vivaldi for Android in this case tablet. I get informed to enable the camera in the top right hand corner of Vivaldi but that enable option does not exist.

Recently I had a Microsoft Teams meeting although I hate doing meetings online when it's long distance I suppose there is no other option just a personal rant. Anyhow the teams meeting would not connect using Vivaldi. I switched to Microsoft Edge, the camera saw me on my tablet but upon starting the meeting the camera just failed; the meeting had to be stopped and all went wrong.

Why exactly does Vivaldi on Android have issue with the camera in Microsoft Teams & Zoom, where is this enable camera option that I'm asked to enable but is not visible to enable ?