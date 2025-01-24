Online Meetings and Camera Failure ?
I'm experiencing an issue when attempting to connect to Microsoft Teams meeting or Zoom using Vivaldi for Android in this case tablet. I get informed to enable the camera in the top right hand corner of Vivaldi but that enable option does not exist.
Recently I had a Microsoft Teams meeting although I hate doing meetings online when it's long distance I suppose there is no other option just a personal rant. Anyhow the teams meeting would not connect using Vivaldi. I switched to Microsoft Edge, the camera saw me on my tablet but upon starting the meeting the camera just failed; the meeting had to be stopped and all went wrong.
Why exactly does Vivaldi on Android have issue with the camera in Microsoft Teams & Zoom, where is this enable camera option that I'm asked to enable but is not visible to enable ?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Review the permissions you've given and blocked.
While you have the site open, tap on the shield icon on the left side of the Address Bar and go to Permissions.
Alternatively, go to Settings > Content Settings > Site Settings.
Furthermore, you can check Vivaldi's permissions in Android's settings > Apps.
Hope this helps.
I've tried these settings as you mentioned, but Vivaldi still mentions when using Microsoft Teams that if want to have audio or video I need to select the camera icon by my address bar and select Always Allow.
I do not see the camera icon, or a audio icon in the address bar and the pop up doesn't allow anything else but continue without camera or audio as the only option.
This is the same issue when using Zoom. Although when using Google Chrome the Camera and Audio works, therefore is Android blocking or disabling other browsers such as Vivaldi and even Microsoft Edge from accessing the tablet camera or microphone ?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The prompt to click the camera icon on the Address Bar sounds like something meant for the desktop version.
Do you view the page as a desktop or mobile site? Does switching it change anything (main Vivaldi menu > Desktop/Mobile site)?
I don't have high hopes for it, but you could also try joining from a Private Tab to test Teams and Zoom, just to see if the experience is different there.
I tired a private tab, the same issue. There is no camera icon in the address bar as Teams claims there should be, it does show once for a few seconds then disappears. The issue is, the popup telling me to grant access to the camera doesn't allow me to click that camera icon.
Is Android blocking any other browser but Google Chrome from accessing the tablet camera and audio ? How come Vivaldi cannot just bypass this. I had identical issue with Microsoft Edge but I'm going to investigate this as well but I'd like to know why this is occurring with Vivaldi ?
povertytrounce
