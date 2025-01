@Operette59 Please use English in this forum. I am not sure what you mean from the Lingvanex translation.

I have a small problem with the panels and positions displayed under Downloads cannot be deleted. You delete yourself apparently but appear again when you open it again ?

In addition, not all extensions are visible (although the settings are optimally checked ) Some are not visible, but they work when used .

I would be grateful for the tip and solution - thanks for the answers.

All or individual downloads can be cleared. Why should editing the source URL be allowed?

The visibility of extensions can be changed in Settings, Address Bar.