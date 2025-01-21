Today I've set my encryption password to enable synchro for the first time as I was moving from one Linux to another and I wanted to keep my open tabs. However, once I logged in on a newly installed OS (Easy Linux) and when I've put my encryption password I didn't get my workspaces and tabs. I did get my extensions (which was a nice surprise as I wasn't expecting that - even Foxified with Addoncrop Youtube Downloader!), my favourites, but no tabs...

Is that how the syncro is meant to work? Is it not for tabs? If not - what is the best way to transfer my tabs and workspaces?