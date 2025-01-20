I may be reaching here, so forgive the wall of text...

Everyone has heard of Pi-hole, that beautiful DNS ad/tracker blocker you need to install on a SoC of some sort and then point your router to it so all traffic passes through the Pi-hole, blocking the nonsense. Great idea, not easy for people who are not technically inclined.

To avoid the fight with adblockers on browsers, why not develop a type of virtual "Pi-hole" that is installed on your computer. This program could subscribe to the various lists out there, including the UBO and Firebog lists and would not be in the browser as a potential thing to be blocked or argued over. This "virtual" Pi-hole, or proxy if you will, would then filter all traffic from your computer.

Years ago, Flash cookies (LSOs - Local Shared Objects AKA The Forever Cookie) were tracking the daylights out of people. When you cleared cache and cookies, the LSOs were not deleted and continued to track users across the web. I was a Linux user then and a friend introduced me to the notion of creating a symlink for the Adobe hidden files in the user directory and passing what was written to them to /dev/null. Since /dev/null is a file, albeit null, it acts as a file and allows things to be written to it, but like a black hole, it's an event horizon from which nothing returns. Websites would happily write their LSOs to the symlink and work without error. I even figured out how to do this with the KDE browser, Konqueror, and never had to clear my cache or cookies again.

I don't have the skills as a scripter to write something like this as an installed program, but it has to be possible to create a program that could:

Be installed locally and run as a virtual type of "Pi-hole"/proxy

Use available blocking lists

Choose DNS providers like Pi-hole

Strips fingerprinting

Blocks HTTP referer (The only thing that blocking HTTP referer breaks in my experience is banks, but most people are using apps for this notion)

This stays out of the browser yet blocks all the nonsense.