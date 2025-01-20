ChatGPT API exhibits a severe quality defect when handling HTTP POST requests to https://chatgpt.com/backend-api/attributions. The API expects a list of hyperlinks in parameter urls. It is commonly known that hyperlinks to the same website can be written in many different ways. Due to bad programming practices, OpenAI does not check if a hyperlink to the same resource appears multiple times in the list. OpenAI also does not enforce a limit on the maximum number of hyperlinks stored in the urls parameter, thereby enabling the transmission of many thousands of hyperlinks within a single HTTP request.

Immediately after a well-formed HTTP POST request is received by OpenAI's https://chatgpt.com/backend-api/attributions API endpoint, OpenAI will initiate one HTTP request for each hyperlink contained in the urls parameter from the OpenAI servers located in the Microsoft Azure cloud. At this point, a victim website will experience a high number of parallel connection attempts and HTTP requests from OpenAI's servers. Even though OpenAI is aware that they are sending a large number of requests to the same website at the same point in time, they don't make any attempt to limit the number of connections to the same website or even prevent the issuance of duplicate requests to the same resource.