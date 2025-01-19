Vivaldi AdBlocker is Detected
Request for Vivaldi to disable adblock while Firefox goes free with uBlock enabled, why?
It happens that Vivaldi is asked to disable adblock for some pages (Google app.) such as articles from XDA-developers.com while Firefox gets scott-free with uBlock enabled.
Weird huh?
@danielson
I also encountered those prompts previously. However, XDa developer now functions correctly for me. I recall a workaround I used some time ago for similar prompts; try enabling and then disabling desktop mode.
Not sure about that feature.
Found "desktop site" in settings, but toggling on/off didn't change anything.
At least, not aforementioned site.
Other links don't seem to behave this way.
Just an oddball i guess.
@danielson In Settings > Tracker and Ad Blocking > Manage Ad Blocking, be sure that APB anti-circumvention list and AdBlock Warning Removal List are both selected.
With those settings I rarely see prompts to disable my ad blocker, and never on XDA.
@yeswap - under "Manage Ad Blocking Sources", have checked off:
ABP anti-circumvention list, AdBlock Warning Removal list, Allow ads from Vivaldi partners and EasyList.
This is a funny one.
This a.m., clicked on another article by XDA on Google app. and it requested Adblocker be off.
So, went over and unchecked it.
Sure enough, ads showed up.
Went back, and instead of previous default choice of "Block Trackers", selected "Block Trackers and Ads", closed Vivaldi, went back to the XDA article, clicked on it and no ads appeared! ha!