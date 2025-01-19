Hi.

So, I just recently noticed that the icon that appears when there's audio playing in a tab doesn't change automatically its color but just when I click it. I mean, this is not a big deal but depending on the theme that's being used, its color could be blended with the background color of the tab, so making it somewhat difficult to see. Or maybe this is something that's happening only to me?

Here's a GIF that I made to show what I mean:

Could this be fixed through CSS or something?

Thanks!