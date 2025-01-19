Sound on tab indicator icon doesn't change its color accordingly
Maschinami
Hi.
So, I just recently noticed that the icon that appears when there's audio playing in a tab doesn't change automatically its color but just when I click it. I mean, this is not a big deal but depending on the theme that's being used, its color could be blended with the background color of the tab, so making it somewhat difficult to see. Or maybe this is something that's happening only to me?
Here's a GIF that I made to show what I mean:
Could this be fixed through CSS or something?
Thanks!
Maschinami
UPDATE: Nevermind. I found out this happened because I turned off UI animations. With UI animations back on, it works ok.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Maschinami Please don't delete your own topic. What if someone else has the same problem, and you have the solution right there and they could find it easily?
If you really want your topic deleted please flag it for a moderator using the
⋮button on your first post.