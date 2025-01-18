Hello everyone,

I saw a few weeks back the new update of Vivaldi that eventually there are Workspaces sync and after the issue with syncing that lasted for quite some time, I came back now to test the new version.

Unfortunately the Workspaces sync, does not really sync the workspaces to my understanding it just shows what tabs are open (under each workspace) on another device eg. PC1

So if I need to have that workspace on device PC2, I need to reopen that stack/workspace of tabs. But the issue comes when I return on PC1. The workspace on PC1 is not updated, any changes I made I need to reopen it from the PC2 synced tabs section etc etc.

For people with one PC that might not be an issue but for someone that jumps between 4 PCs this is not really what you call synced Workspaces.

MS Edge has this feature and it is great. on Safari I achieve the same but with Tab groups. The point of those are that they follow you on all devices along with the changes you do on each device.

I might be missing something or not configured something properly but as far as I could check around the web and even in these forums I found that the Workspaces sync is not really syncing the workspaces.

So here I am asking if there is a solution or workaround to achieve truly synced workspaces. (I guess synced sessions would also work but I don't see any progress on the feature request which is posted since 2018).

Thank for reading