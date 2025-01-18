HARDEN Vivaldi like on can do with FireFox and Waterfox.
How can we HARDEN Vivaldi like we can do in Firefox and Waterfox. Now that we hear that Linux is supposed to be teaming up with Google is not good news for Chromium Project and related Chrome based browser ie Vivaldi.
How can one really harden Vivaldi to stop all the back and forth traffic to google etc.
Hi,
Would you explain, link to what do you mean?
Securize?
What?
How can one really harden Vivaldi to stop all the back and forth traffic to google etc. by making changes in the "config".
Within Firefox one can go to .... "about:config" and change many setting related to 'calling home' ie to google etc.
This is called "HARDENING".
What do we have in Vivaldi.
IIRC,
Nothing is calling to Google.
Vivaldi removes that.
BTW,
If you are using Extensions or specific things related to G, they will need to call.
There are a couple of Topics about that with comments from Vivaldi Team Devs.
@Lestsrade See article "Decoding network activity in Vivaldi" which trafficv can happen.
vs
derDay Supporters
check the privacy and security tab at settings and disable all google related preferences
Yes,
AFAIR,
This is enabled by default to avoid users getting blocked to access G services and flood the Forum/SNs with Posts and Complains.
Those knowing and wanting to be in charge of that, usually looks deeply on the Setting/Flags to enforce the security/privacy level.
About:Configlooks more difficult to find/read than those Settings in Vivaldi.
Thanks for all your responses.
Much appreciated,
To clarify the second answer,
