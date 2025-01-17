G2 - I Tested the 7 Best Web Browsers of 2025: Results Inside
-
fred8615 Supporters
Vivaldi is last, but at least it was mentioned.
-
@fred8615, fair review, also the one of Vivaldi. Agree that Vivaldi settings can be somewhat overhelming for an newbe which can be a drawback for someone. But I can't confirm that it is the slowest, for me it was always faster as Firefox or now the Zen Browser which I use as second.
Yes, EDGE maybe somewhat faster in Windows, but it?s only because Windows has already preloaded EDGE in suspension as part of the System. It's a Chromium like Chrome and Vivaldi,
Anyway in modern PC and a good Internet speed, the speed differences between browsers ar miliseconds and irrelevant. More important the RAM usage, there is Vivaldi one of the best, also in privacy and company ethics.
-
yojimbo274064400
@fred8615 said in G2 - I Tested the 7 Best Web Browsers of 2025: Results Inside:
Vivaldi is last, but at least it was mentioned.
No, Vivaldi is not last as the review states they are listed in alphabetical order, i.e. not in order of precedence.
As @Catweazle mentioned, I also see no noticeable speed difference with the loading of webpage.
Good to reads reviewer liked inbuilt Notes but not so their failure to mention Mail, Calendar, and Feeds