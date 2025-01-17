@fred8615 said in G2 - I Tested the 7 Best Web Browsers of 2025: Results Inside:

Vivaldi is last, but at least it was mentioned. https://learn.g2.com/best-browser

No, Vivaldi is not last as the review states they are listed in alphabetical order, i.e. not in order of precedence.

As @Catweazle mentioned, I also see no noticeable speed difference with the loading of webpage.

Good to reads reviewer liked inbuilt Notes but not so their failure to mention Mail, Calendar, and Feeds