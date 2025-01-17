Hello,

I'm using different profiles for different things and I created a profile that should just be in English.

Not just the UI, but also the languages that the browser requests from the websites.

After changing the UI settings to English, I was told that this would only have an effect after restarting the browser. Said and done, the browser was still German...

So I closed the other instance from a different profile and started it again.

Now all instances of all profiles are in English. The languages that are presented to the websites (Accept Languages in General settings) are managed per profile, but the UI language isn't. That seems to be a global setting.

Is this a bug, a feature or something that can be easily changed?

Thanks!

KR,

G.