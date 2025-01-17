User interface language not profile dependent
Hello,
I'm using different profiles for different things and I created a profile that should just be in English.
Not just the UI, but also the languages that the browser requests from the websites.
After changing the UI settings to English, I was told that this would only have an effect after restarting the browser. Said and done, the browser was still German...
So I closed the other instance from a different profile and started it again.
Now all instances of all profiles are in English. The languages that are presented to the websites (Accept Languages in General settings) are managed per profile, but the UI language isn't. That seems to be a global setting.
Is this a bug, a feature or something that can be easily changed?
Thanks!
KR,
G.
@Grimeton said in User interface language not profile dependent:
Is this a bug
Yes. Is in Chromium core, as i read in bug tracker.
See what a Vivaldi dev said:
in Chromium language is stored in local state which is shared among all profiles in the installation.
Nothing Vivaldi can change. It is Chromium devs job.
@DoctorG Thanks.
@Grimeton If you need real independent profiles, install Vivaldi as Standalone for each profile.
Works on Mac, Windows and Linux. You know how?