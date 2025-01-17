DNS blocklist ix.dnsbl.manitu.net ends now
The free and non-commercial DNS blocklist ix.dnsbl.manitu.net ind Germany, mostly used for spam detection, block of bad mail servers etc. is closed now.
Why? The legal risks are too high for a private person operating such list.
via: https://social.vivaldi.net/@[email protected]/113842660210511934
More:
https://www.dnsbl.com/2025/01/status-of-ixdnsblmanitunet-dead.html
https://hostblogger.de/blog/archives/7353-Die-AEra-der-ix.dnsbl.manitu.net-geht-zu-Ende.html
@DoctorG said in DNS blocklist ix.dnsbl.manitu.net ends now:
Andi said:
Key DNS Blocklist Alternatives
With ix.dnsbl.manitu.net shutting down on January 16, 2025, here are the most reliable DNS blocklist alternatives:
Essential Blocklists
- zen.spamhaus.org - Comprehensive but may have false positives
- b.barracudacentral.org - Very reliable enterprise-grade protection
- bl.spamcop.net - Trustworthy with low false positives
- psbl.surriel.com - Effective automated system operating since 2004
Additional Recommended Options
- spam.spamrats.com - Free service focusing on confirmed spam sources
- bl.spameatingmonkey.net - Helps block unknown spam not yet caught by major RBLs
- mail.bl.blocklist.de - Automated blocking based on attack patterns
Important Considerations
- Use local DNS caching to improve performance
- Combine multiple lists for better coverage - aim to block 50-66% of spam
- Monitor for false positives, especially with more aggressive lists
- Some services require registration or have query limits
@DoctorG yes, much opposition by commercial tech giants.
@3dvs, yes, but luckily always a lot of devs releasing things to show the middle finger to these companies, it's a continuos battle since years.