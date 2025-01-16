Any possible Way to "Shoehorn In" an Older & Withdrawn Extension ?
EpicAnswers9
As one of my 5 desktop browsers, I still use Opera v. 99, the last one before they ruined the UI, in my honest opinion. It includes an extension (Add-On) that has since been withdrawn, having key functionality that I make use of all the time. That same functionality has only been approximated -- and poorly -- in other extensions that I've seen and sampled, for Opera, for Vivaldi, and for FireFox. However I did save all the constituent files to this extension, separately as backup. Now I could easily be wrong about this, but I was under the impression that Vivaldi had a general retroactive compatibility for prior Opera extensions ? If that is the case, how would I go about incorporating this older extension into Vivaldi ? I thought it could perhaps be something like clicking on the Manifest.js file, or one of the other files ? I think I may have attempted this a couple years ago without success, but can't recall anything specific about that or be sure. I hope that such a hacking solution to force this extension into being "adopted" by my existing, current Vivaldi -- in a working state ! -- could be possible.
I added Vivaldi to the browser mix here some time ago, as it seems to be sort of an evolutionary cousin to the former Opera that I liked so much.
Now I could easily be wrong about this, but I was under the impression that Vivaldi had a general retroactive compatibility for prior Opera extensions ?
No, Vivaldi supports Chrome Store extensions, like all Chromium browsers.
It has never supported Opera add-ons/extensions.
Far as I know the Opera Store uses basically the same format as Chrome extensions. So it might work, might not... no idea.
In Vivaldi you can can install an unpacked extension by enabling Developer Mode in the extensions manager, then pointing the file picker to the folder containing the extension manifest.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/extensions/#Manage_Extensions
It might also be possible to pack the extension with zip and give it an extension .crx, then drag+drop into the extension manager.
EpicAnswers9
Thanks very much. I'll give those ideas a try, nothing to lose.
Another thing I was thinking about in this regard: whatever the "scripting" format or language for the original extension was, perhaps it could be "translated" into the format used by Vivaldi, and then used to proceed from there ?