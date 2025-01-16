As one of my 5 desktop browsers, I still use Opera v. 99, the last one before they ruined the UI, in my honest opinion. It includes an extension (Add-On) that has since been withdrawn, having key functionality that I make use of all the time. That same functionality has only been approximated -- and poorly -- in other extensions that I've seen and sampled, for Opera, for Vivaldi, and for FireFox. However I did save all the constituent files to this extension, separately as backup. Now I could easily be wrong about this, but I was under the impression that Vivaldi had a general retroactive compatibility for prior Opera extensions ? If that is the case, how would I go about incorporating this older extension into Vivaldi ? I thought it could perhaps be something like clicking on the Manifest.js file, or one of the other files ? I think I may have attempted this a couple years ago without success, but can't recall anything specific about that or be sure. I hope that such a hacking solution to force this extension into being "adopted" by my existing, current Vivaldi -- in a working state ! -- could be possible.

I added Vivaldi to the browser mix here some time ago, as it seems to be sort of an evolutionary cousin to the former Opera that I liked so much.