i want smaller pic on webpage without zooming, for better reading
hi, i look for the ability to force smaller pics (dimensions) on twitter while keeping the text size to default, with ability to return default easily for ex by clicking on the image or some context menu,
exactly i want to read more text on twitter without scrolling down a lot, also i like this for other website as i know have a vertical monitor and truly happy with it and i want to make my browsing more efficient and for this reason i choose Vivaldi after long time with Firefox.
so is there extension or settings or trick to do this.
thanks in advance
Pesala Ambassador
@slm4work Page Tiling might achieve what you’re looking for.
@Pesala thanks, but pics on twitter are take so much space , and i care mostly about text.
@slm4work I used to block them with uBlock Origin extension by additions to My Filters. It worked nice when there was a different link for mobile apps, which I used so my filters weren't used on the main site. I don't think there is a way to do that anymore other than turning uBlock on/off for the site in this case. It completely blocked the images. Gave it up when X took over and required a login to view anything
I was doing this for the same reason you give, condensing the display. It was for a news site and most of the time the image was just a stock, worthless space taker-upper...
barbudo2005
Look this post:
"Very minimal Twitter UI style"
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94901/very-minimal-twitter-ui-style
thanks everyone, but i found that twitter control panel extension helps as it has wide view option for twitter which made it easier for me because i suffered from extending some tweets to show all its text and i thought if i make pics small it will help and save me time from going back and forth in twitter page
barbudo2005
Said:
twitter control panel extension helps as it has wide view option…
Where is this option?
@barbudo2005 its "full width timeline content" its the 9th option in home timeline section