hi, i look for the ability to force smaller pics (dimensions) on twitter while keeping the text size to default, with ability to return default easily for ex by clicking on the image or some context menu,

exactly i want to read more text on twitter without scrolling down a lot, also i like this for other website as i know have a vertical monitor and truly happy with it and i want to make my browsing more efficient and for this reason i choose Vivaldi after long time with Firefox.

so is there extension or settings or trick to do this.

thanks in advance