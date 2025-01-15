I have one laptop that's failing, so I tried to sync over to another. (I had to wait while Vivaldi solved its sync problems.) I then discovered that feeds don't sync, so I exported.

I now have a nice list of feeds, but I can't seem to find a way to generate a chronological list of feeds, either in Mail or Feeds. I just want a list of news stories, most recent first.

Of course it works just fine on my failing machine, but the preferences don't seem to sync either.

Any help? I'm sure it's some quick, dumb little fix but I can't seem to find it. Thank you.