NerdyVideoGamerGeek
Help with Sync from Desktop Vivaldi Bookmarks to Android App Version? Not working.
Currently I have done the steps to for Encryption password from my account on Vivaldi browser on windows 11. But when I sign into my account on the mobile only some info gets sync after entering the Encryption password. I made sure the same sync settings were the same. However the bookmarks are still not showing up. I tried following the guide and troubleshooting steps on the Vivaldi website which is official help page link attached here ---> Bookmarks on Android
At the end of the page it suggested to "Ask our community of experts on the Vivaldi Forum." which led me here. If I posted in the wrong area, I apologize. I am a beginner to this Vivaldi Browser, but so far the community and the browser & app are amazing!
Sincerely, NerdyVideoGamerGeek
mib2berlin Soprano
@NerdyVideoGamerGeek
Hi, you can check if and what sync does with open:
vivaldi://sync-internals
On both devices.
It can take a while to sync bookmarks if you have many, ten thousands.
NerdyVideoGamerGeek
Thanks so much for the very fast reply!
(You guys are so much better than Google/Microsoft support lol )
I followed your link and mine said this
So I literally as I was typing decided to try to screenshot my phone where the Vivaldi browser app has my bookmarks & didn't show any. But now off course they are there! This is good news but I am telling you I didn't lie this always happens to me with technology
The last question I have I guess is there a way to have them on the mobile app/android like desktop version? Where it shows them under the address bar? Then you click them in the folder and they drop down possibly? I know there is a speed dial I just saw but so far they are HUGE and take the entire screen up?
I look forward to your response, Sincerely, NerdyVideoGamerGeek
